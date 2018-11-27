ARC Resources Ltd (ARX) Insider P. Van R. Dafoe Purchases 5,000 Shares

ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) insider P. Van R. Dafoe purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.46 per share, with a total value of C$47,300.00.

Shares of TSE ARX traded down C$0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,118,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,450. ARC Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$9.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a dec 18 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Friday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids. The company primarily holds interests in the Montney resource play properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and other assets located in the Cardium formation in the Pembina area of Alberta.

