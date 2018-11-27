Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APLE. ValuEngine cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on Apple Hospitality REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of APLE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.76. 1,247,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,611. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.69. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $20.19.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.17 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $81,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Redd Hugh acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $48,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 86,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,971.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 19,624 shares of company stock worth $313,283. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 30.0% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 222.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 41,215 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 137.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 63,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 189.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the period. 58.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,700 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

