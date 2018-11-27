Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (ARI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.32 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) will report $79.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.20 million to $79.44 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance reported sales of $69.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will report full-year sales of $290.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $290.60 million to $290.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $339.92 million, with estimates ranging from $331.60 million to $348.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.97 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 74.22% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

ARI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of ARI stock opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 48.07 and a quick ratio of 48.07. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $19.57.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Gault sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $185,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,129.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

