Apex (CPX) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.60 Million

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Apex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, LBank, Bitbns and Switcheo Network. Apex has a total market cap of $5.60 million and approximately $349,836.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Apex has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009287 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.64 or 0.02573849 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00127255 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00186198 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00014638 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Apex

Apex (CRYPTO:CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 446,395,640 tokens. The official website for Apex is apex.chinapex.com . The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bitbns, Switcheo Network and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

