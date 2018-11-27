Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning. They currently have $52.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company, better known as Aimco, have outperformed the industry it belongs to, in the past three months. Moreover, the trend in estimate revision for fourth-quarter FFO per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company. Notably, the company focuses on having a solid portfolio, diversified in terms of geography and price point. It is also making diligent efforts to improve portfolio mix through property sales and reinvesting the proceeds in accretive acquisitions, capital enhancements, redevelopments and occasional developments. Yet, dilutive impact on earnings from asset dispositions, and adverse impact on rent growth from elevated supply in various markets remain concerns. Hike in interest rate adds to its woes.”

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AIV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Monday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.80.

AIV stock opened at $46.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $37.97 and a twelve month high of $46.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.44.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $3.00. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 92.50% and a return on equity of 55.25%. The business had revenue of $242.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.04%.

In other news, insider Lisa R. Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $228,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,657.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 114.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 104.8% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 133 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apartment Investment and Management (AIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.