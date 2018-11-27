Antofagasta plc (ANFGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANFGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Antofagasta from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. UBS Group upgraded Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Antofagasta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th.

Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $12.56.

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining company. The Company is engaged in by-product production and has interests in transport. The Company’s segments include Los Pelambres, Centinela, Michilla, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Railway and other transport services, Mining, Water concession, and Corporate and other items.

