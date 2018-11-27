Anthem Inc (ANTM) Position Boosted by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,661 shares during the quarter. Anthem makes up approximately 3.9% of Bellevue Group AG’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.09% of Anthem worth $61,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANTM. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.9% in the third quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 6.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $284.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anthem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.73.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.56, for a total transaction of $202,622.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 3,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.59, for a total value of $936,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,899,443.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,025 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,803. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $281.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $215.52 and a one year high of $290.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 4.98%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.92%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

