Antero Resources Corp (AR) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,520 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,537 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AR. MHI Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 50.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 price target on Antero Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Monday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

In related news, Director Richard W. Connor sold 6,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $113,896.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,712.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AR opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Antero Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.50, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

