ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NLY) Holdings Lifted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,101 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. State Treasurer State of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,167,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 17.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,149,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,260 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 11.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 26,688,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,772 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 958.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,581,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 59.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,233,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on NLY. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Barclays set a $10.00 price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $12.37. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a net margin of 105.40% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $315.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.36%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/annaly-cap-mgmt-sh-nly-holdings-lifted-by-mml-investors-services-llc.html.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.