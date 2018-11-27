Analyzing Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN) and Ignite Nutra (GPRC)

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) and Ignite Nutra (OTCMKTS:GPRC) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yield10 Bioscience and Ignite Nutra’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yield10 Bioscience $940,000.00 14.19 -$9.39 million ($3.29) -0.40 Ignite Nutra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ignite Nutra has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yield10 Bioscience.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Yield10 Bioscience and Ignite Nutra, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yield10 Bioscience 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ignite Nutra 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yield10 Bioscience currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 426.32%. Given Yield10 Bioscience’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Yield10 Bioscience is more favorable than Ignite Nutra.

Volatility and Risk

Yield10 Bioscience has a beta of 2.91, indicating that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ignite Nutra has a beta of 76.34, indicating that its stock price is 7,534% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Yield10 Bioscience and Ignite Nutra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yield10 Bioscience -1,878.48% -95.70% -74.35% Ignite Nutra N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.6% of Ignite Nutra shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ignite Nutra beats Yield10 Bioscience on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield. The company was formerly known as Metabolix, Inc. and changed its name to Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. in January 2017. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Ignite Nutra Company Profile

Guanwei Recycling Corp. manufactures and distributes low density polyethylene (LDPE) and other recycled plastics products primarily in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It imports and recycles LDPE plastic scrap material into granular plastic for use in the manufacture of various consumer products. The company's LDPE products are used in the manufacture of chemical and functional fibers, as well as a raw material in the manufacture of shoe soles, insulation materials, fire-proofing and water-proofing materials, and foam. It also sells its products to customers in a range of industries, including shoe manufacturing, architecture and engineering products, industrial equipment and supplies, and chemical and petrochemical manufacturing. Guanwei Recycling Corp. was founded in 2005 and is based in Fuqing, the People's Republic of China.

