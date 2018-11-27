Analyzing Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR) & North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT)

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) and North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Mesa Royalty Trust alerts:

Mesa Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, North European Oil Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

14.8% of Mesa Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of North European Oil Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of North European Oil Royalty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mesa Royalty Trust and North European Oil Royalty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesa Royalty Trust $3.02 million 8.15 $2.93 million N/A N/A North European Oil Royalty Trust $7.20 million 8.81 $6.41 million N/A N/A

North European Oil Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Mesa Royalty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Mesa Royalty Trust and North European Oil Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesa Royalty Trust 93.30% 80.14% 66.76% North European Oil Royalty Trust 89.03% 7,120.00% 362.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mesa Royalty Trust and North European Oil Royalty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesa Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A North European Oil Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Mesa Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. North European Oil Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Mesa Royalty Trust has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Mesa Royalty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

North European Oil Royalty Trust beats Mesa Royalty Trust on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mesa Royalty Trust

Mesa Royalty Trust holds net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It holds rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies. The company holds royalties for the sale of well gas, oil well gas, crude oil, condensate, and sulfur. North European Oil Royalty Trust was founded in 1975 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.