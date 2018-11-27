Analyzing IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (IRCP) and Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) and Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Realty Capital has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales and Spirit Realty Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IRSA Propiedades Comerciales 0 1 1 0 2.50 Spirit Realty Capital 1 4 3 0 2.25

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.86%. Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus price target of $8.55, indicating a potential upside of 15.38%. Given IRSA Propiedades Comerciales’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe IRSA Propiedades Comerciales is more favorable than Spirit Realty Capital.

Dividends

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales pays an annual dividend of $0.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Spirit Realty Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales pays out 4.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spirit Realty Capital pays out 58.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Spirit Realty Capital has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Spirit Realty Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares IRSA Propiedades Comerciales and Spirit Realty Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRSA Propiedades Comerciales 400.39% 55.32% 32.41% Spirit Realty Capital 20.95% 4.27% 2.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.0% of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Spirit Realty Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Spirit Realty Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IRSA Propiedades Comerciales and Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRSA Propiedades Comerciales $183.91 million 3.55 $774.62 million $20.83 1.00 Spirit Realty Capital $668.96 million 4.75 $77.14 million $0.85 8.72

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spirit Realty Capital. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spirit Realty Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Spirit Realty Capital beats IRSA Propiedades Comerciales on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. Alto Palermo S.A. engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires. The company offers leases to retail tenants in its ten shopping centers; administration and maintenance of common areas; administration of contributions made by tenants to finance promotional efforts for the shopping centers; and parking lot services for visitors. The company also offers credit card consumer finance service, through the issuance of its Tarjeta Shopping and Tarjeta Shopping Metroshop credit cards, for consumers at shopping centers, hypermarkets, and street stores. It also engages in the development and sale of residential properties, and acquisition and sale of undeveloped parcels of land for future development. In addition, it engages in the development of condominiums associated with its shopping centers. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties. As of September 30, 2018, our diversified portfolio was comprised of 1,523 properties, including properties securing mortgage loans made by the Company. Our properties, with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 28.7 million square feet, are leased to approximately 252 tenants across 49 states and 32 industries.

