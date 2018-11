Analyzing Invitation Homes (INVH) & BOSTON OMAHA (BOMN)

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) and BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

This table compares Invitation Homes and BOSTON OMAHA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invitation Homes $1.05 billion 10.46 -$105.33 million $0.26 81.50 BOSTON OMAHA $9.01 million 57.95 -$6.46 million N/A N/A

BOSTON OMAHA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Invitation Homes.

Risk & Volatility

Invitation Homes has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOSTON OMAHA has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Invitation Homes and BOSTON OMAHA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invitation Homes 0 2 8 0 2.80 BOSTON OMAHA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Invitation Homes presently has a consensus price target of $25.56, indicating a potential upside of 20.63%. Given Invitation Homes’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Invitation Homes is more favorable than BOSTON OMAHA.

Dividends

Invitation Homes pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. BOSTON OMAHA does not pay a dividend. Invitation Homes pays out 169.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.3% of BOSTON OMAHA shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Invitation Homes shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.6% of BOSTON OMAHA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Invitation Homes and BOSTON OMAHA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invitation Homes -4.71% -0.56% -0.26% BOSTON OMAHA -57.80% -3.18% -3.07%

Summary

Invitation Homes beats BOSTON OMAHA on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family homes for lease, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The Company's mission statement, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences and provides homes where individuals and families can thrive.

BOSTON OMAHA Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the United States. The company acquires existing billboard locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Wisconsin. It also provides surety insurance products, as well as related brokerage services; and commercial real estate brokerage, property management, and other real estate services. In addition, Boston Omaha Corporation holds interests in various commercial and residential real estate properties. As of March 23, 2018, it owned 479 billboard structures containing a total of 1,151 advertising spots, and 864 faces of which 37 are digital displays. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc. and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015. Boston Omaha Corporation was founded in 2009 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.