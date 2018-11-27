Analyzing CBB BANCORP INC/SH (CBBI) & First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

CBB BANCORP INC/SH (OTCMKTS:CBBI) and First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.0% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

First Commonwealth Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. CBB BANCORP INC/SH does not pay a dividend. First Commonwealth Financial pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares CBB BANCORP INC/SH and First Commonwealth Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBB BANCORP INC/SH 20.75% N/A N/A First Commonwealth Financial 22.65% 11.00% 1.37%

Volatility and Risk

CBB BANCORP INC/SH has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Commonwealth Financial has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CBB BANCORP INC/SH and First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBB BANCORP INC/SH $60.25 million 2.35 $12.05 million N/A N/A First Commonwealth Financial $330.88 million 4.12 $55.16 million $0.82 16.73

First Commonwealth Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CBB BANCORP INC/SH.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CBB BANCORP INC/SH and First Commonwealth Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBB BANCORP INC/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A First Commonwealth Financial 0 4 2 0 2.33

First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus price target of $16.40, suggesting a potential upside of 19.53%. Given First Commonwealth Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Commonwealth Financial is more favorable than CBB BANCORP INC/SH.

Summary

First Commonwealth Financial beats CBB BANCORP INC/SH on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBB BANCORP INC/SH Company Profile

CBB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, installment, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts, as well as IRAs; business line of credit, term loans, trade finance, professional loans, business property loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; SBA loans; and debit and credit cards. The company also provides treasury management, mobile and online banking, wire transfer, telephone banking, safe deposit box, and lockbox services. It offers its service through eight retail branches in California and Texas. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary First Commonwealth Bank, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company's commercial banking services comprise commercial lending, business checking accounts, online account management services, payroll direct deposits, commercial cash management services, and repurchase agreements. It also offers various trust and asset management services; auto, home, and business insurance, as well as term life insurance; and annuities, mutual funds, stock, and bond brokerage services through a broker-dealer and insurance brokers. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 104 community banking offices in western and central Pennsylvania; 29 community banking offices in central and northern Ohio; corporate banking centers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and central and northeast Ohio; mortgage offices in Columbus, Hudson, and Dublin, Ohio; and a network of 148 ATMs. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

