Analyzing American International Ventures (AIVN) and Iamgold (IAG)

American International Ventures (OTCMKTS:AIVN) and Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for American International Ventures and Iamgold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American International Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Iamgold 0 4 6 0 2.60

Iamgold has a consensus price target of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 119.30%. Given Iamgold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Iamgold is more favorable than American International Ventures.

Volatility and Risk

American International Ventures has a beta of -0.99, indicating that its stock price is 199% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iamgold has a beta of -0.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American International Ventures and Iamgold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International Ventures N/A N/A N/A Iamgold -0.98% 1.14% 0.82%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American International Ventures and Iamgold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American International Ventures $40,000.00 155.24 -$580,000.00 N/A N/A Iamgold $1.09 billion 1.30 $501.60 million $0.06 50.67

Iamgold has higher revenue and earnings than American International Ventures.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.7% of Iamgold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Iamgold beats American International Ventures on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American International Ventures

American International Ventures, Inc., through its subsidiary, AIVN de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., engages in the exploration and extraction of gold and silver properties located in the Baja California, Mexico. The company was formerly known as American Global Enterprises, Inc. and it changed its name to American International Ventures, Inc. in December 2000. American International Ventures, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Lithia, Florida.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interests in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; the Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood gold mine in southwestern Québec, Canada; and the Sadiola Gold Mine located in southwest Mali, West Africa. It holds interests in various other projects, including the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the Siribaya project in Mali; the Loma Larga project in southern Ecuador; and the Eastern Borosi project in Northeast Nicaragua. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

