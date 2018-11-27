Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE: HR) recently:

11/27/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated with the delivery of healthcare services throughout the United States. “

11/20/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated with the delivery of healthcare services throughout the United States. “

11/13/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated with the delivery of healthcare services throughout the United States. “

11/13/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

11/6/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated with the delivery of healthcare services throughout the United States. “

10/18/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/5/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated with the delivery of healthcare services throughout the United States. “

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.17. 832,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,111. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $33.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.20.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.34). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $113.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.43%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director John Knox Singleton sold 12,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $360,355.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,600.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 536,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,616,000 after purchasing an additional 75,044 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 107,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,018,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,706,000 after acquiring an additional 56,416 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 20,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned 201 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.9 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.0 billion.

