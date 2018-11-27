Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for WM Morrison Supermarkets (MRW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON: MRW) in the last few weeks:

11/13/2018 – WM Morrison Supermarkets had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 280 ($3.66). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – WM Morrison Supermarkets had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 240 ($3.14). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – WM Morrison Supermarkets had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 295 ($3.85) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 300 ($3.92).

11/7/2018 – WM Morrison Supermarkets had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the stock.

10/31/2018 – WM Morrison Supermarkets had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on the stock.

10/3/2018 – WM Morrison Supermarkets was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to an “outperform” rating. They now have a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 255 ($3.33).

Shares of MRW stock opened at GBX 250 ($3.27) on Tuesday. WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 205 ($2.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 254.40 ($3.32).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were given a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.48%.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

