Analysts Expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.75 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will report sales of $59.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.01 million. Westport Fuel Systems reported sales of $64.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full year sales of $271.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $265.40 million to $277.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $291.35 million, with estimates ranging from $282.20 million to $300.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $65.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.52 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a negative net margin of 13.13%. Westport Fuel Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

WPRT has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $2.05 on Friday. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 123,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 40,220 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. 24.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc Joint Venture segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquid petroleum gas (LPG) components and systems, such as pressure regulators, injectors, electronic control units, valves, and filters, as well as bi-fuel, mono-fuel, and dual-fuel LPG and CNG conversion kits for passenger cars, light-duty trucks, and medium-duty vehicles, including original engine manufacture (OEM), delayed OEM, and aftermarket segments.

