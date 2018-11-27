Analysts Expect Ultra Petroleum Corp (UPL) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Ultra Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ:UPL) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 4.00 (Sell) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $1.70 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.11 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Ultra Petroleum an industry rank of 104 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

UPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Alliance Securities lowered shares of Ultra Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Ultra Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ultra Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPL. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ultra Petroleum by 3.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 32,221 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Ultra Petroleum by 89.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 43,553 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP raised its stake in Ultra Petroleum by 50.0% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Ultra Petroleum by 227.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 89,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ultra Petroleum during the second quarter worth $254,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ultra Petroleum stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. Ultra Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $289.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.73 and a beta of -0.60.

Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Ultra Petroleum had a net margin of 16.40% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $203.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ultra Petroleum will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ultra Petroleum

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyomingthe Pinedale and Jonah fields; and its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah.

