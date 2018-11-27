Analysts Expect Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Mueller Industries an industry rank of 208 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

MLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th.

MLI traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.54. The company had a trading volume of 9,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.50. Mueller Industries has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $37.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Mueller Industries had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $645.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.39 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mueller Industries will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Christopher acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 452,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,527,759.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Herzog, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,024 shares in the company, valued at $153,612. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 27,600 shares of company stock worth $690,204 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Asia, and Mexico. Its Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, plastic fittings, line sets, and related components for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

