Analysts Expect Methanex Co. (MEOH) Will Announce Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.11. Methanex reported earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methanex will report full year earnings of $7.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $7.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $9.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. Methanex had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 34.25%.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC raised shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $80.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $90.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.36.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $56.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62. Methanex has a 52-week low of $51.00 and a 52-week high of $83.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 28.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 9.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $192,573,000 after buying an additional 200,663 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,201,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,171,000 after buying an additional 16,112 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 8.3% in the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,079,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,076,000 after buying an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 35.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 815,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,333,000 after buying an additional 213,820 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 2.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 756,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,650,000 after buying an additional 18,543 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

