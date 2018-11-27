Analysts Expect Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.90 Million

Analysts expect Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) to report sales of $46.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.06 million and the highest is $47.80 million. Easterly Government Properties reported sales of $36.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year sales of $159.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $158.45 million to $160.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $208.28 million, with estimates ranging from $208.10 million to $208.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Easterly Government Properties.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.59 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

DEA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,834. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 53,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 436,125 shares of company stock valued at $8,541,840 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1,601.5% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 109.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 61.7% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 62.0% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

Easterly Government Properties stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.77. 1,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $22.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.