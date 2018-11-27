Analysts Expect Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Array Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Array Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Array Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Array Biopharma.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. Array Biopharma had a negative net margin of 66.77% and a negative return on equity of 74.02%. The firm had revenue of $56.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARRY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Array Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Cowen set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Array Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Array Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Array Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Array Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.44.

NASDAQ ARRY opened at $15.93 on Friday. Array Biopharma has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, insider Victor Sandor sold 9,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $148,986.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lunsen Gil J. Van sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $265,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,503.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Array Biopharma by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 785,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,940,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Array Biopharma by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Array Biopharma by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 294,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Array Biopharma by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,012,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,395,000 after acquiring an additional 83,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS acquired a new stake in shares of Array Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Array Biopharma Company Profile

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer and other diseases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides BRAFTOVITM (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF mutation.

