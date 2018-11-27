Analysts Anticipate Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.35. Ultra Clean reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 52.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ultra Clean.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $234.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

UCTT stock opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.76. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The company has a market cap of $341.37 million, a P/E ratio of 3.78, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultra Clean (UCTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.