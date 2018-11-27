Analysts Anticipate Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sierra Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTS) will report sales of $52.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.11 million. Sierra Metals reported sales of $51.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Metals will report full-year sales of $232.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $227.98 million to $239.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $261.12 million, with estimates ranging from $234.35 million to $285.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Metals.

Sierra Metals (NASDAQ:SMTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.75 million.

Sierra Metals stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.31. 6,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,092. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

