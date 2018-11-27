Analysts Anticipate Nucor Co. (NUE) Will Post Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to announce earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the highest is $2.16. Nucor posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 207.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year earnings of $7.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.46 to $7.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $7.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nucor.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Nucor had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Nucor to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.58.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $59.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Nucor has a 1-year low of $55.17 and a 1-year high of $70.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 3,110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 130,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after buying an additional 126,882 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 83,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

Featured Article: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nucor (NUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.