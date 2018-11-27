Analysts Anticipate LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (LTXB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $96.43 Million

Equities analysts predict that LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB) will report sales of $96.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for LegacyTexas Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $97.00 million and the lowest is $95.60 million. LegacyTexas Financial Group reported sales of $87.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LegacyTexas Financial Group will report full year sales of $380.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $379.30 million to $382.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $398.60 million, with estimates ranging from $391.50 million to $401.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LegacyTexas Financial Group.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. LegacyTexas Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $98.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on LegacyTexas Financial Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.69.

LTXB stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.09. 101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,740. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42. LegacyTexas Financial Group has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $47.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 26th. This is a boost from LegacyTexas Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. LegacyTexas Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,543,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,568,000 after acquiring an additional 132,993 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 109.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 125,647 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 11,779 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $3,404,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $189,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LegacyTexas Financial Group Company Profile

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

