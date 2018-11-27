Analysts Anticipate 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (PIH) to Post $0.41 EPS

Shares of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $7.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given 1347 Property Insurance an industry rank of 183 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have weighed in on PIH shares. ValuEngine upgraded 1347 Property Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded 1347 Property Insurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of 1347 Property Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1347 Property Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th.

1347 Property Insurance stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.10. 13,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,415. The company has a market cap of $30.80 million, a PE ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 0.37. 1347 Property Insurance has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $8.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 1347 Property Insurance stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.26% of 1347 Property Insurance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About 1347 Property Insurance

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products.

