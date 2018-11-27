Analog Devices, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, December 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th.

Analog Devices has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Analog Devices has a payout ratio of 32.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Analog Devices to earn $5.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices stock opened at $90.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $76.62 and a 52 week high of $103.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Peter Real sold 18,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total value of $1,844,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,190,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total value of $262,413.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,450 shares of company stock valued at $5,594,749 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.52.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/analog-devices-inc-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-48-adi.html.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.