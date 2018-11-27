Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 6,063,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 311% from the previous session’s volume of 1,475,252 shares.The stock last traded at $0.66 and had previously closed at $0.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPE. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 886.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 782,407 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 703,101 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,590 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 150,664 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $326,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 318.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,153,537 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,550 shares during the period.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability.

