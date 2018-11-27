Amphenol Co. (APH) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 2.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,361,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,700,752,000 after purchasing an additional 816,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,019,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,918,990,000 after acquiring an additional 55,849 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,586,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $713,292,000 after acquiring an additional 415,589 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,069,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $382,598,000 after acquiring an additional 267,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 12.8% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,948,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $256,997,000 after acquiring an additional 335,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard Gu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $261,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $716,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

NYSE APH opened at $84.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $80.42 and a 52 week high of $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.49%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

