AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,125 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.59% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $15,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 40.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 28,054 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,031,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,440,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,782,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,022,000 after buying an additional 88,469 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 114.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Susan R. Salka sold 11,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $675,224.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,540.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMN traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.64. 612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,211. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $68.20.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $526.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

