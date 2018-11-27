Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Shares Up 5%

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) shares shot up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.09 and last traded at $11.03. 2,519,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 2,663,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOLD. ValuEngine upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Chardan Capital downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.48.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 463.82% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $626,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $122,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,817.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 620,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,505,000. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.0% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 29,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 16.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 776,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Shares Up 5%” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/amicus-therapeutics-fold-shares-up-5.html.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate in patients with pompe disease.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.