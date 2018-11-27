American Woodmark (AMWD) Given a $96.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) received a $96.00 price target from equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Longbow Research lowered shares of American Woodmark to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.75.

Shares of AMWD opened at $67.94 on Tuesday. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $55.03 and a 1-year high of $148.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 27th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $429.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in American Woodmark by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in American Woodmark by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in American Woodmark by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its position in American Woodmark by 1,010.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in American Woodmark by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

