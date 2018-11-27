American River Bankshares (AMRB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.80 Million

Analysts expect American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) to report sales of $5.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings. American River Bankshares reported sales of $5.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full year sales of $22.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $22.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American River Bankshares.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 6.80%.

AMRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised American River Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised American River Bankshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American River Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRB opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.09 million, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.16. American River Bankshares has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other news, Director Kimberly Ann Box bought 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $43,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at $301,166.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Wright bought 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $55,123.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 17,258 shares of company stock worth $265,108. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRB. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 13.1% in the third quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 196,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 22,717 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American River Bankshares during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in American River Bankshares during the second quarter worth $270,000. 50.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals in California, the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

