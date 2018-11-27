American Railcar Industries, Inc. (ARII) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Railcar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARII) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Railcar Industries were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARII. Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Railcar Industries during the third quarter worth about $5,040,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Railcar Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,836,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Railcar Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,691,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Railcar Industries during the second quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Railcar Industries by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 501,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,806,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Railcar Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARII opened at $69.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. American Railcar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.76 and a 52-week high of $70.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 1.14.

American Railcar Industries (NASDAQ:ARII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. American Railcar Industries had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. American Railcar Industries’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Railcar Industries, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARII shares. BidaskClub raised shares of American Railcar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Railcar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Railcar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 target price on shares of American Railcar Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of American Railcar Industries from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Railcar Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/american-railcar-industries-inc-arii-shares-bought-by-victory-capital-management-inc.html.

American Railcar Industries Profile

American Railcar Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures hopper and tank railcars in North America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing, Railcar Leasing, and Railcar Services. The Manufacturing segment manufactures hopper railcars for shipping various dry bulk products, such as plastic pellets, as well as high-density products, including cement and sand; pressure tank railcars for transporting products comprising chlorine, anhydrous ammonia, liquid propane, and butane; and other types of railcars.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Railcar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARII).

Receive News & Ratings for American Railcar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Railcar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.