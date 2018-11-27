American International Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Vectren Corp (VVC)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vectren Corp (NYSE:VVC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Vectren were worth $12,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of Vectren in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vectren in the second quarter worth about $163,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vectren in the third quarter worth about $173,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vectren in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vectren in the second quarter worth about $211,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of VVC opened at $71.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Vectren Corp has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $71.96.

Vectren (NYSE:VVC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.00 million. Vectren had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vectren Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Vectren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Vectren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.85%.

Vectren Profile

Vectren Corporation provides energy delivery services to residential, commercial, and industrial and other contract customers. The company offers natural gas distribution and transportation services, and electric transmission and distribution services; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas or oil-fired, and landfill gas electric generating facilities with an installed generating capacity of 1,248 megawatts.

