American International Group Inc. Grows Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $12,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,221,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $543,406,000 after buying an additional 45,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,708,937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $161,325,000 after buying an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 47.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 978,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $92,355,000 after buying an additional 312,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 16.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 754,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,936,000 after buying an additional 108,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $55,193,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRC opened at $94.36 on Tuesday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.16 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 16.84%.

HRC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and communications technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

