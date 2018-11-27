American International Group Inc (AIG) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,046 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 21,735.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 9,129 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 152.1% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 350.2% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price target on shares of American International Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price target on shares of American International Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price target on shares of American International Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.02.

Shares of American International Group stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.41. The stock had a trading volume of 21,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,448,059. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.46. American International Group Inc has a twelve month low of $39.29 and a twelve month high of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.22) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

