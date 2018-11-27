American Express (AXP) Shares Bought by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,838 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 1,173.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in American Express by 455.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,250 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in American Express by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of American Express stock opened at $109.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. American Express has a one year low of $87.54 and a one year high of $111.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 billion. American Express had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 31.26%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.70.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 25,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $2,797,972.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,359.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Murcray purchased 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.28 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/american-express-axp-shares-bought-by-boston-private-wealth-llc.html.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.