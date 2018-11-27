American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 801,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,522,000 after purchasing an additional 227,613 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 312,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,536,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,393,000 after buying an additional 64,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lisa M. Barton sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total value of $68,321.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 581 shares in the company, valued at $45,056.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Chodak III sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $64,770.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.62.

NYSE:AEP opened at $75.96 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $62.71 and a 52-week high of $78.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 72.83%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

