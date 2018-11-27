American Century Companies Inc. Sells 9,150 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,150 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 108,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after buying an additional 12,709 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,338,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 57,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Argus set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $55.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $73.99.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 29.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 25th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

In related news, insider Janet Hayes sold 14,376 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $979,005.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,940.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 24,323 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $1,675,368.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,530.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

