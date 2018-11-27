American Century Companies Inc. Buys Shares of 454,600 Pretium Resources Inc (PVG)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 454,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Pretium Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 11.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 134,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the third quarter worth $298,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the third quarter worth $1,620,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 17.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,232,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,100 shares during the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PVG opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. Pretium Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 0.25.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $110.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PVG. Citigroup cut their target price on Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 target price on Pretium Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.44.

Pretium Resources Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal project is the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

