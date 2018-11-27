American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,444 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,781 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAL. Northern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC now owns 118,815 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 11.7% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 52,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 102.1% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,872 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 149,833 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group stock opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. American Airlines Group Inc has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $59.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Airlines Group had a return on equity of 568.86% and a net margin of 3.06%. On average, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 5th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.88.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.47 per share, with a total value of $836,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,592.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.69 per share, for a total transaction of $535,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,390.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/american-airlines-group-inc-aal-shares-sold-by-royal-london-asset-management-ltd.html.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.