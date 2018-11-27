America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (AMX) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

UBS Group upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.29.

NYSE:AMX opened at $12.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $19.91.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. On average, analysts expect that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.161 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 20,062,029 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $322,196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 505.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,078,471 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $151,248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577,793 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,191,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,811 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,692,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,703,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,426,000 after acquiring an additional 735,280 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services.

