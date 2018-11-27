AMC Entertainment (AMC) vs. TIX (TIXC) Head to Head Review

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) and TIX (OTCMKTS:TIXC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.4% of AMC Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of AMC Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of TIX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AMC Entertainment and TIX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMC Entertainment -6.17% -0.63% -0.12% TIX -50.81% -11.59% -10.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AMC Entertainment and TIX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMC Entertainment 0 3 6 0 2.67 TIX 0 0 0 0 N/A

AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $22.36, suggesting a potential upside of 57.89%. Given AMC Entertainment’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AMC Entertainment is more favorable than TIX.

Risk and Volatility

AMC Entertainment has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIX has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AMC Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. TIX does not pay a dividend. AMC Entertainment pays out -89.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AMC Entertainment and TIX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMC Entertainment $5.08 billion 0.36 -$487.20 million ($0.89) -15.91 TIX $17.40 million 0.29 -$4.68 million N/A N/A

TIX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AMC Entertainment.

Summary

AMC Entertainment beats TIX on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2017, it owned, operated, or had interests in 649 theatres with a total of 8,224 screens in the United States; and 365 theatres and 2,945 screens internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Dalian Wanda Group Co., Ltd.

About TIX

Tix Corporation, through its subsidiary, Tix4Tonight, LLC, operates as an entertainment company in the United States. The company provides discount ticketing and discount dinner reservations services. It offers discount tickets under short-term, exclusive, and nonexclusive agreements in Las Vegas at a discount of up to 50 percent for same-day shows, concerts, attractions, and sporting events. The company also provides reservations for discounted dinners at various restaurants surrounding the Las Vegas strip and downtown. As of February 21, 2017, it operated 10 discount ticket stores in Las Vegas under its Tix4Tonight marquee. The company was formerly known as Cinema Ride, Inc. and changed its name to Tix Corporation in March 2005. Tix Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Studio City, California.

