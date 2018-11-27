AMBEV S A/S (ABEV) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,399 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,369,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 134,871 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $901,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 29,323 shares in the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABEV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. UBS Group cut AMBEV S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.40 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

ABEV opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.55. AMBEV S A/S has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $7.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AMBEV S A/S Profile

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. The company products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. Its operates a distribution network that comprises beverage distributors, supermarkets, bars and restaurants, as well as small groceries, bakeries, snack bars and franchises, and points of sale in Brazil.

