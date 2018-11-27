Amazon.com (AMZN) Shares Gap Up to $1,581.33

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,623.66, but opened at $1,581.33. Amazon.com shares last traded at $1,590.08, with a volume of 170573 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morningstar reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Atlantic Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Independent Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,840.00 to $2,215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,993.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,085.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $734.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $2.46. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $56.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,230 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,506.94, for a total transaction of $1,853,536.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 437 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,573.11, for a total transaction of $687,449.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,950 shares of company stock valued at $54,540,968 in the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 46.9% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,078,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.1% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 77.3% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,599,653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,288,105,000 after buying an additional 516,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 32.1% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,030 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

