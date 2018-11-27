Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises about 1.4% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $145.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

Shares of VLO opened at $78.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $126.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

