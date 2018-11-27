Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) is Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s 3rd Largest Position

Pictet & Cie Europe SA cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 6.3% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 19,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,065,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,350.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,515.00 price target (up from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,080.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,415.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,330.17.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,055.94 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $984.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,291.44. The company has a market capitalization of $716.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $2.52. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.02 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

